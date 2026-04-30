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Turkey Data Center Colocation Market Databook Report 2026: Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI, Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline, Financial Metrics 2021-2030


2026-04-30 04:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Turkey data center colocation market offers growth opportunities fueled by AI and GPU demands, hyperscaler expansion, and hybrid multi-cloud adoption. Key areas include retail and wholesale colocation, core/metro and edge architectures, various customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors.

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Turkey data center colocation market is expected to grow by 23.5% on an annual basis to reach US$897.4 million in 2026. The colocation market in Turkey has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 21.2%. This growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 17.5% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$726.6 million in 2025 to approximately US$1.70 billion, driven by surging AI and GPU workload demand, accelerating hyperscaler capacity build-out, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.

This report provides a structured, data-centric analysis of the US data center colocation market, offering comprehensive coverage of both the overall data center landscape and the colocation ecosystem. It includes installed capacity, leased capacity, net annual absorption, vacancy rates, market revenue, colocation pricing, and workload segmentation across AI and non-AI demand.
The report also covers capacity pipeline metrics across operational, under-construction, and planned stages, alongside operational efficiency indicators such as PUE, rack power density, and renewable energy factor, and financial and investment metrics including capex per MW, electricity costs, and revenue per square foot. These insights collectively provide a comprehensive view of market structure, demand dynamics, and infrastructure investment trends across the US colocation ecosystem.

Reasons to Buy

  • Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.
  • AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements.
  • Granular Demand Segmentation: Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution.
  • Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities.
  • Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key efficiency and investment metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack density, energy efficiency, capital and operating costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to support strategic and investment decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 125
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $897.4 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1700 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5%
Regions Covered Turkey


Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the data center colocation market in the Turkey. It covers market size, capacity trends, revenue forecasts, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics across service types, facility architectures, customer segments, end-use sectors, and capacity pipeline stages.
Turkey Data Center Market Overview

  • Total Data Center Market Revenue
  • Total Installed Power Capacity (MW)
  • Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)

Turkey Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast

  • Total Installed Capacity
  • Total Leased Capacity
  • Net Annual Absorption
  • Vacancy Rate
  • Total Colocation Market Revenue

Turkey Colocation Market by Service Type

  • Retail Colocation
  • Wholesale Colocation

Turkey Colocation Market by Facility Architecture

  • Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers
  • Edge Colocation Data Centers

Turkey Colocation Market by Customer Segment

  • Hyperscalers
  • Large Enterprises
  • Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses
  • Government / Public Sector

Turkey Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

  • Installed Capacity
  • Leased Capacity
  • Colocation Market Revenue
  • Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Turkey Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

  • Installed Capacity
  • Leased Capacity
  • Colocation Market Revenue
  • Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Turkey Colocation Market by End-Use Sector

  • Information Technology and IT Enabled Services
  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
  • Telecom
  • Retail
  • Media, Gaming and Entertainment
  • Manufacturing
  • Government
  • Others

Turkey Data Center Capacity Pipeline

  • Total Operational Capacity
  • Total Capacity under Construction
  • Planned and Announced Capacity

Turkey Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics

  • Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)
  • Energy Reuse Factor
  • Renewable Energy Factor
  • Cooling System Efficiency
  • Average Rack Power Density
  • Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density

Turkey Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics

  • Capital Expenditure per MW
  • Land Acquisition Cost per Acre
  • Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year
  • Average Electricity Rate
  • Electricity Cost per kW per Month
  • Colocation Price per kW per Month
  • Wholesale Price per MW per Month
  • Revenue per Square Foot

For more information about this report visit

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Attachment

  • Turkish Data Center Colocation Market
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