Singapore Data Center Colocation Size And Forecasts Report, 2021-2025 & 2026-2030: $3.87 Bn Market Led By Equinix, Digital Realty, STT GDC As Capacity Constraints Favor Established Approved Operators

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Singapore data center colocation market is expected to grow by 14.5% on an annual basis to reach US$2.54 billion in 2026. The colocation market in Singapore has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 13.7%.



This growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 11.1% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$2.21 billion in 2025 to approximately US$3.87 billion, driven by surging AI and GPU workload demand, accelerating hyperscaler capacity build-out, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.

Singapore is Southeast Asia's largest and most mature colo market. Supply is constrained by the government's controlled capacity release. Vacancy rates are very low and lease rates are among the highest in Asia-Pacific. The market serves hyperscale, financial services, and regional enterprise demand.

Equinix operates Singapore's most interconnection-dense colo facilities. Digital Realty has substantial Singapore capacity. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is a major regional operator with significant Singapore presence. Keppel Data Centres is a local operator with multiple facilities. NTT Global Data Centers and Global Switch operate in Singapore. New capacity additions are limited to CFA-approved operators.

In 2025, CFA-approved capacity from multiple operators is under construction. STT GDC has advanced Singapore expansion phases. Equinix has completed incremental expansions within its approved CFA market will remain supply-constrained for the foreseeable future. Competitive dynamics will focus on sustainability performance and hyperscale relationships. New entrants face high barriers given the CFA approval requirement.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Government-Controlled Capacity Release Maintains Supply Discipline



Singapore lifted its data center moratorium in 2022 under the Data Centre Call for Applications (CFA) framework, and in 2025 approved facilities are in various stages of construction and commissioning. The government-controlled release of capacity means supply additions are carefully staged. Operators including Equinix, Digital Realty, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres are advancing CFA-approved builds.

Singapore's recognition that data center infrastructure is critical national infrastructure drove the moratorium lift, balanced against energy security and sustainability constraints on a small island grid. Supply will increase but remain controlled relative to demand. Singapore will maintain premium pricing for colo. Operators with CFA approvals hold significant competitive advantages over potential new entrants.

Singapore Reinforces ASEAN Digital Hub Position



Singapore's role as the primary digital gateway for Southeast Asia is reinforced by multinational enterprise and hyperscaler investment in 2025. AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Alibaba Cloud all operate Singapore-based regions, supporting adjacent wholesale colo demand from regional enterprises using Singapore as their ASEAN IT hub.

Political stability, rule of law, Tier 1 connectivity through multiple subsea cables, and a skilled technology workforce make Singapore the preferred ASEAN headquarters for multinational digital operations. Singapore's ASEAN hub role will strengthen as regional digital economies mature. Demand growth will consistently outpace controlled supply additions, maintaining market tightness.

Mandatory Sustainability Standards Raise the Bar for All Operators



Singapore's IMDA and EMA have implemented mandatory data center sustainability standards. In 2025, operators are required to meet minimum PUE thresholds and demonstrate renewable energy sourcing and water efficiency in CFA applications and renewals.

Singapore's land and energy constraints, combined with government commitment to the Singapore Green Plan 2030, make data center sustainability a policy priority enforced through the CFA process. Sustainability compliance will become non-negotiable for Singapore colo operations. Operators with strong efficiency metrics will be better positioned for CFA renewals and future capacity allocations.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

Singapore's electricity grid is managed by the Energy Market Authority. As an island nation, Singapore has no grid interconnections; electricity is generated entirely domestically, predominantly from natural gas (approximately 95% of generation). This creates energy security risk and limits renewable electricity availability. The government is pursuing solar deployment, regional green energy imports including Lao PDR hydropower through Malaysia, and hydrogen as future clean energy sources. Power costs in Singapore are relatively high.

Government Policy and Data Localization

Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) governs data protection without imposing data localization requirements, maintaining an open cross-border data framework that supports its regional hub role. The IMDA's data center standards and the CFA process function as a de facto industrial policy for the sector. Singapore is party to the ASEAN Data Management Framework, which promotes regional data governance harmonization.

Barriers to Expansion



The primary barrier is the government-controlled capacity allocation through the CFA process. Land scarcity on a 733 square kilometer island creates fundamental physical limits. Renewable energy scarcity is a growing limitation. Operating costs including labor and power are high relative to regional alternatives such as Malaysia and Indonesia. Singapore's colo market is defined by a structural tension between its unrivalled position as ASEAN's digital hub and the physical and energy constraints of a small island city-state. Government-controlled capacity allocation through the CFA framework ensures that supply additions are matched to infrastructure capacity, sustaining premium pricing and low vacancy rates that benefit established operators. The market's competitive dynamics are effectively set by government policy rather than purely market forces, making regulatory relationships and sustainability performance the key competitive variables. For investors and operators, Singapore colo offers durable demand visibility and pricing resilience, but entry is restricted and operational sustainability requirements will continue to increase, making efficiency investment a non-discretionary cost of market participation.

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