Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed Spotted Again Visiting A Fitness Club In Nad Al Sheba

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed Spotted Again Visiting A Fitness Club In Nad Al Sheba


2026-04-30 04:14:46
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Ruler surprises gym-goers during a casual visit, with members sharing their reactions online
    By: Waad Barakat

    Gym-goers in Dubai were in for an unexpected moment after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, was spotted during a visit to a fitness club in Nad Al Sheba on Wednesday, April 29.

    The sighting took place at FITCODE, a premium mixed health club, which shared clips of the visit on its Instagram Stories.

    Recommended For You

    In the videos, Sheikh Mohammed is seen walking through the gym alongside officials, as members paused mid-workout to take in the moment. Some were seen filming quietly, while others watched in surprise as he moved through the space.

    Reactions quickly followed online, with one gym-goer writing,“Just a casual visitor at the gym?” while another added,“Did not expect to see this midway through my leg day today.”

    Public sightings of Sheikh Mohammed have become a familiar moment across the UAE, often drawing attention for their spontaneous and informal nature. This is not the first time he has been seen out and about this month.

    Just days earlier, diners were surprised during a weekend outing at a Dubai restaurant, where he greeted families, posed for photos and interacted with children. Earlier in April, shoppers at Dubai Mall were also caught off guard when the Dubai Ruler made a surprise visit to a Primark store, stopping to greet customers as they shopped.

    ALSO READ
      'I swear I love this man': Dubai Ruler charms diners during surprise weekend visit 'We love you': Surprised residents meet Sheikh Mohammed at Dubai restaurant

    MENAFN30042026000049011007ID1111052371



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search