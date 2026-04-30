ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results Out: UAE Students Check Scores

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 and ISC Class 12 Result 2026 today.

Many students in the UAE have started celebrating impressive scores, while schools are busy tabulating their results. The news of the result release is spreading quickly, prompting students to rush online to check their scores.

In the Gulf states, including the UAE, the CISCE officially had earlier cancelled the 2026 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams for all schools due to regional conflict. Schools then temporarily shifted to distance learning, leading to adjustments to daily schedules, and the board later released alternative assessment plans for the high-stakes exams.

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Notably, students will first receive their provisional digital scorecards. Original marksheets will be issued later through the schools. In the meantime, digital versions from DigiLocker are accepted for admissions and applications.

UAE: CBSE Class 10 results 2026 declared early for all students UAE: CBSE Class 12 results and Class 10 second exam schedule explained CBSE Class 10 results out: UAE students can retake exams; process explained