GTA, Edaa Sign Electronic Linkage Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority (GTA) and Edaa announced the signing of an electronic linkage agreement, in a strategic step aimed at enhancing data exchange systems and improving the efficiency of tax operations, in line with Qatar's digital transformation agenda and reinforcing principles of transparency and compliance.

The agreement was signed on behalf the Authority by Khalifa bin Jassim Al Jaham Al-Kuwari, President of the General Tax Authority, and on behalf of Edaa by Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Edaa.

This linkage represents a significant advancement in automating data exchange between the two entities, reducing reliance on manual processes and replacing them with automated electronic channels that accelerate the flow of information and minimize human error associated with manual data entry, while ensuring access to accurate and up-to-date data in real time. It also supports the development of comprehensive analytical reports based on direct-source data and strengthens compliance with regulatory requirements, in accordance with best local and international standards in tax transparency and information exchange.

This step is expected to enhance efficiency of services provided to beneficiaries by reducing administrative burdens and expediting procedures, reflecting the Authority's commitment to developing an advanced tax environment that supports economic growth and aligns with Qatar's vision for digital transformation.