Qatar Islamic Insurance Group Net Profit Surges 23% To Qr38m In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Islamic Insurance Group, Jamal Abdulla Al-Jamal, announced the approval of the financial statements for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 during the board meeting held yesterday.

He highlighted the Group's outstanding performance reflected in the Q1 results, noting that recognized takaful contributions from QR140m in Q1 2025 to QR150m for the current period ending March 31, 2026, achieving a growth rate of 6%.

The results further demonstrated a robust growth rate of 23% in shareholders net profit achieving a net profit of QR38m in the first quarter of the year, compared to QR30m for the same period in 2025.

He added that earnings per share for the current quarter rose to QR0.25, up from QR0.20 in the first quarter of 2025.

For his part, Ali Ibrahim Al-Abdulghani, Group President, stated that the results for this quarter demonstrate positive performance.

He emphasised that Qatar Islamic Insurance is working to enhance performance across all technical and administrative operations to provide the highest service standards to the public. These efforts remain committed to Sharia-compliant Takaful standards, reinforcing the group's position as a leader in Islamic Takaful insurance both locally and regionally.

Managing Director, Sheikh Turki bin Khalid Al Thani, praised the results achieved despite the ongoing geopolitical events that have negatively impacted various sectors within the country.