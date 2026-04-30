Mannai Net Profit Up 22%, Gross Profit Reaches Qr188m On Consolidated Revenue Of QR1.3Bn In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mannai Corporation (Qatar Exchange: MCCS) reported revenue of QR1.3bn for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 29% increase compared to QR1.04bn in the same period last year.

Gross profit rose by 8.1% to QR188m, up from QR174m in Q1 2025. Group Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the period increased by 10% to QR102m, while EBIT grew by 5% to QR75m.

Profit before tax reached QR43m, reflecting a 28% increase over last year Q1.

The net profit for the first quarter increased by 22% to QR41m.

It was a strong start to the year with increasing revenues, reduced interest costs and further growth in the order book for future business in our Information Communication & Technology (ICT) Division.