Youtube Launches Multiview In TV App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: YouTube officially launched its fully customized Multiview feature in the YouTube TV app, after it appeared experimentally with some users last week, and is now expanding to all channels with full control over the viewing experience.

The new feature allows viewing multiple live streams at once, and with the new update, the user can now choose any live channels and view them divided on a single screen, instead of being limited to ready-made suggestions as before.

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The Multiview feature offers a new tool called 'multiview builder,' which allows for the creation of a fully customized viewing experience.

This includes combining content from different categories, as well as providing suggested categories to facilitate selection, such as content recommended according to viewing habits, sports, news, shows, movies, and the rest of the live broadcasts.

The feature imposes some limitations, as it only supports live content and does not allow the addition of other recorded or on-demand content within the Multiview.

Google, the owner of YouTube, indicates that the feature reaches the majority of televisions, but a limited percentage of older devices, less than 5%, may not support the full customization experience.

In this case, the user can still access a simplified version of the feature that focuses on major events.

This move affirms Google's direction towards increasing viewing flexibility and providing a more personalized experience, especially with the growing demand for live content and its multiple sources, and the significant growth in the audience of the YouTube platform via television devices.