Teams Set Sights On Amir Cup Glory Ahead Of Quarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Three days after an eventful final round of the Qatar Stars League (QSL), the country's top clubs will return to action in the thrilling Amir Cup quarter-finals tomorrow, with the prestigious title at stake.

Qatar's most popular tournament features 20 teams – 12 sides from the QSL combined with eight from the Second Division.

All the teams who featured in the recently concluded QSL season have reached the quarter-finals, setting up a series of intriguing clashes, with the final scheduled for May 9.

Al Sadd, who claimed their 19th QSL title after defeating Al Shamal in a dramatic final-day decider on Monday, will once again meet David Prat's side in the quarter-final at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

While Al Sadd, under Roberto Mancini, aim for their record-extending 20th Amir Cup crown, Al Shamal will be chasing their maiden title and looking to cap an impressive season on a high note.

In a simultaneous kick-off at 8pm, defending champions Al Gharafa will face Umm Salal at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Coach Pedro Martins will demand an improved performance from Al Gharafa in their title defence after they finished the league in fourth place despite a bright start to the season.

Umm Salal, meanwhile, will hope to console their fans with a strong showing in the tournament after being relegated from the top flight.

In Friday's early quarter-finals, Al Rayyan will take on Al Wakrah at Al Thumama Stadium, while Al Duhail and Al Arabi will clash at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Vicente Moreno's Al Rayyan will be targeting victory to stay in the hunt for a title that would complete a season treble.

They clinched the QSL Cup and then went on to lift the Gulf Club Champions League trophy, with both triumphs coming inside ten days.

Al Duhail, led by Djamel Belmadi, are also eyeing silverware after finishing fifth in the QSL standings.

QSL play-off on May 8

The Qatar Stars League yesterday announced that the play-off between Al Shahania and Al Kharaitiyat will be held on May 8 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

The winners will complete the line-up for the new QSL season, which is scheduled to begin on August 20.

Al Shahania were pushed into the play-off after finishing 11th in the league, while Al Kharaitiyat earned their opportunity courtesy of a second-place finish in the Second Division.

Lusail SC, the Second Division champions, will replace relegated Umm Salal.