The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Minority Investment In Luxury Clinical Skin Care Brand 111SKIN

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) today announced a minority investment in 111SKIN, a luxury clinical skin care brand founded by renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, 111SKIN was originally developed by Dr. Alexandrides to accelerate his patients' healing time following procedures. At the heart of the brand is its innovative NAC Y2TM, a pioneering complex designed to support skin repair and maintain a healthy, radiant and resilient complexion. Building on the foundation of this clinical expertise, 111SKIN has developed a portfolio of more than 30 products, anchored by its Black Diamond and Reparative collections and priced from $50 to $1,000.

“Skin care is entering a new phase, shaped by the convergence of procedures, longevity and beauty, as consumers increasingly seek products that deliver visible, treatment-inspired results,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies.“111SKIN exemplifies this shift, translating Dr. Alexandrides' more than 35 years of surgical and aesthetic treatment experience into high-performance luxury skin care inspired by in-clinic treatments and built on clinical insight, next-generation actives, powerful formulas and proven efficacy. This investment, grounded in consumer-centricity and transformative innovation, reflects our Beauty Reimagined vision and underscores the significant opportunity we see to support the brand's continued growth – expanding its global reach while preserving the distinctive approach that has made it so relevant with today's consumers.”

111SKIN is a luxury clinical skin care brand, operating in a fast-growing segment where medical expertise and powerful high-performance formulations are increasingly shaping consumer demand. The brand distributes through luxury retail, e-commerce and high-end spa channels – including Harrods, Bluemercury, Nordstrom, Mandarin Oriental, and Aman – and has a robust direct-to-consumer business representing approximately 20% of sales, reflecting strong digital engagement with prestige consumers. The brand has a diversified global footprint, with North America representing approximately 40% of 2025 sales, and an established presence across China, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia Pacific.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The Estée Lauder Companies and to unlock an exciting new chapter for 111SKIN,” said Dr. Yannis and Eva Alexandrides, co-founders of 111SKIN.“We look forward to building on our momentum and driving future growth together,” added CEO Vanessa Goddevrind.

Dr. Alexandrides will remain actively involved in the brand and will continue to lead 111SKIN alongside its experienced management team.

This investment aligns with The Estée Lauder Companies' continued focus on science-driven innovation, as 111SKIN's advanced NAC Y2TM technology and commitment to clinical-led product development reflect consumers' growing preference for high-performance and preventative skin care.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

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