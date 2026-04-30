Eight Graphs On Free Movement And The Swiss Economy

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Freedom of movement has spurred immigration from Europe into Switzerland. Swiss authorities, employers' associations and trade unions argue that this helps meet the needs of the labour market, and that future demographic ageing will make it even more necessary. But the system also has its costs. This content was published on April 30, 2026 - 09:00 12 minutes

I write original and in-depth data-driven articles using my skills in data analysis and visualisation. I cover a wide array of topics, among which are Switzerland's place in global trade, climate change and demographics. Born and raised in France, I studied international relations in Lyon, then graduated from Lille journalism school in 2011. I have been living in Switzerland since 2012 and worked at RTS for eight years before joining SWI swissinfo in 2020.

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Since 2002, nationals from European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries have been able to settle and work freely in Switzerland – and vice versa – provided they have a source of income.

Signed on June 21, 1999 by Switzerland and the European Union (EU), the Agreement on the Free Movement of PersonsExternal link (AFMP) secures better residency and employment conditions in Switzerland for the citizens of EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries. The agreement came into force on June 1, 2002 and was extended in 2006, 2009 and 2017 to nationals of new EU member states. In addition to the free movement of persons, the agreement provides for the mutual recognition of professional qualifications, the coordination of social security systems and the right to buy property.

Switzerland and the EU have just signed a new package of bilateral agreements after years of arduous negotiations. The new package contains an updated free movement agreement, including a safeguard clause that would allow Switzerland to take measures if implementation of the AFMP were to cause serious economic or social problems.

Of all the bilateral agreements with the EU, the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons (AFMP) is the one that fuels the most debate in Switzerland. Authorities and economic circles argue that free movement“closely” meets the needs of the economy. This is the conclusion invariably reached in annual reports by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)External link. Trade unions also defend it, saying it“stabilises the labour marketExternal link”.

In contrast, the right-wing Swiss People's Party considers it harmful and has tried several times to restrict it through popular votes. This will be the case again in June 2026. With the“No to ten million” initiative, the party is calling for a cap on immigration to combat“overpopulation”. It blames high immigration for the strain on infrastructure and rises in rents, social security costs and crime.

>> Read more about the initiative, including the arguments of those for and against it, in the article below:

More More Swiss Politics 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its population?

This content was published on Apr 14, 2026 On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration.

Read more: 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its popula