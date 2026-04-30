Italy Seeks Compensation From Switzerland In Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy

According to a statement from the seat of government in Rome published by the Ansa news agency, the request for civil action was made by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers via the public prosecutor's office, which in turn commissioned a Swiss law firm. The President of the Council of Ministers is Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

By“direct damage”, Italy is alluding to the“considerable” resources mobilised by the National Civil Protection Service to provide medical, psychological and logistical support to the Italian nationals affected.

It also stated that the involvement of local authorities in the accident was considered extremely likely. This justifies the decisive demand for compensation from all those responsible under civil law.

+ Switzerland waives hospital fees for Italian Crans-Montana fire patients

To date, the Canton Valais public prosecutor's office has not received any such request, it informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin will be meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Tuesday. The following day, Parmelin will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Swiss Guard at the Vatican and meet Pope Leo XIV.

The fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve claimed the lives of 41 people and injured 115, some of them seriously. Six of the fatalities and 10 of the injured were Italian nationals.

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