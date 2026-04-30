Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Parliament Moves To Ease Access To Emergency Contraception

Swiss Parliament Moves To Ease Access To Emergency Contraception


2026-04-30 04:05:20
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss House of Representatives would like to see emergency contraception - commonly referred to as the "morning-after pill" - available without a counselling session. It adopted a motion to this effect on Wednesday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss parliament moves to ease access to emergency contraception This content was published on April 30, 2026 - 09:26 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Nationalrat will Zugang zur“Pille danach” erleichtern Original Read more: Nationalrat will Zugang zur“Pille danach” erleic

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Corina Gredig, a parliamentarian from the Liberal Green party, proposed downgrading so-called emergency contraceptives to a lower dispensing category. A majority in the large chamber supported the proposal. It voted in favour of the motion by 113 votes to 73 with 2 abstentions. The motion will now go to the Senate.

Compared to other European countries, access to the morning-after pill is more strictly regulated in Switzerland. It has been available over the counter since 2002. However, pharmacies are obliged to carry out a counselling session and have a form filled out before dispensing the pill.

Gredig criticises this“obligatory discussion about intimate details”, as she said in the House. The existing forms and counselling sessions are a hurdle for women, have a deterrent effect and are often associated with shame. It is not about an ideological question of principle, but about practical access to medication in an emergency situation.

More More Demographics Demand grows for morning-after pill

This content was published on Aug 21, 2022 The demand for the morning-after pill has doubled in Switzerland within four years, figures seen by the SonntagsZeitung show.

Read more: Demand grows for morning-after

MENAFN30042026000210011054ID1111052324



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search