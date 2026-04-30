Swiss Parliament Moves To Ease Access To Emergency Contraception

Corina Gredig, a parliamentarian from the Liberal Green party, proposed downgrading so-called emergency contraceptives to a lower dispensing category. A majority in the large chamber supported the proposal. It voted in favour of the motion by 113 votes to 73 with 2 abstentions. The motion will now go to the Senate.

Compared to other European countries, access to the morning-after pill is more strictly regulated in Switzerland. It has been available over the counter since 2002. However, pharmacies are obliged to carry out a counselling session and have a form filled out before dispensing the pill.

Gredig criticises this“obligatory discussion about intimate details”, as she said in the House. The existing forms and counselling sessions are a hurdle for women, have a deterrent effect and are often associated with shame. It is not about an ideological question of principle, but about practical access to medication in an emergency situation.

This content was published on Aug 21, 2022 The demand for the morning-after pill has doubled in Switzerland within four years, figures seen by the SonntagsZeitung show.