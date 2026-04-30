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UP Draft Building Rules Aim To Standardise Industrial Authority Regulations
(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Apr 30 (KNN) The Uttar Pradesh government has released the draft of the Unified Building Regulations 2026, aimed at standardising construction norms across industrial development authorities in the state.
The draft has been placed in the public domain for consultation, inviting inputs from stakeholders, industry representatives, developers, and citizens.
Issued by Invest UP under the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, the proposed framework seeks to ensure uniformity, transparency, and simplified compliance across industrial regions.
Wider Coverage Across Industrial Authorities
As per the draft, the regulations will apply across all notified industrial development areas in Uttar Pradesh, including NOIDA, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).
It also includes Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), as well as any future industrial authorities in the state.
Officials stated that the initiative is intended to streamline approval processes, reduce regulatory overlaps, and improve the ease of doing business by creating a more investor-friendly environment.
The unified framework is expected to simplify building norms, support faster project approvals, and encourage industrial growth.
Stakeholder Feedback Invited via Online Portal
Invest UP has urged participation from all stakeholders, including residents, industrial units, architects, planners, and developers, to help refine the draft and ensure its practicality and alignment with ground-level requirements.
Feedback and suggestions can be submitted through the Nivesh Mitra portal within 15 days of the notice's publication. The initiative is being viewed as a step toward strengthening industrial infrastructure and improving regulatory consistency across the state.
(KNN Bureau)
The draft has been placed in the public domain for consultation, inviting inputs from stakeholders, industry representatives, developers, and citizens.
Issued by Invest UP under the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, the proposed framework seeks to ensure uniformity, transparency, and simplified compliance across industrial regions.
Wider Coverage Across Industrial Authorities
As per the draft, the regulations will apply across all notified industrial development areas in Uttar Pradesh, including NOIDA, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).
It also includes Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), as well as any future industrial authorities in the state.
Officials stated that the initiative is intended to streamline approval processes, reduce regulatory overlaps, and improve the ease of doing business by creating a more investor-friendly environment.
The unified framework is expected to simplify building norms, support faster project approvals, and encourage industrial growth.
Stakeholder Feedback Invited via Online Portal
Invest UP has urged participation from all stakeholders, including residents, industrial units, architects, planners, and developers, to help refine the draft and ensure its practicality and alignment with ground-level requirements.
Feedback and suggestions can be submitted through the Nivesh Mitra portal within 15 days of the notice's publication. The initiative is being viewed as a step toward strengthening industrial infrastructure and improving regulatory consistency across the state.
(KNN Bureau)
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