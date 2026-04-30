Orange Health Labs Hits ₹180 Cr ARR In FY26 & Posts 65% CAGR Growth For 3 Straight Years

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Orange Health Labs reports ₹138 Cr FY26 Revenue, 65% YoY Growth Bengaluru achieves 20% EBITDA profitability Scaled retail footprint with 75 company-owned collection centers 99%+ on-time sample collections Orange Health Labs today announced strong financial performance for FY26, reporting ₹138 crore in revenue and exiting the year at a ₹180 crore ARR, marking a 65% year-on-year growth for both LTM revenue and ARR. With over 3 million orders served to date, the company reinforces its position as India's fastest diagnostic lab and among the fastest-growing consumer healthcare brands in the country.

From left to right: Tarun Bhambra and Dhruv Gupta, Co-founders of Orange Health Labs



Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company has scaled its presence across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad, building a strong multi-city footprint.



Along with fast scaling, the company hit key milestones on profitability as well - it achieved 20% EBITDA profitability in Bengaluru, and became operationally profitable across all cities, underscoring its strong unit economics and a sustainable growth model.



Orange Health Labs continued to deepen its consumer promise of speed and reliability, delivering 99%+ on-time sample collection. It also scaled its omnichannel presence, from 15 stores last year to 75+ company-owned collection centres, with almost 50 stores in Bengaluru, bringing its differentiated at-home experience into physical retail.



Beyond direct-to-consumer services, the company has built a strong healthcare ecosystem. With 2,000+ clinics onboarded through its proprietary platform, it enables faster diagnosis and better clinical decision-making for doctors.



Orange Health Labs is among the top-rated diagnostic brands in the country, with 50,000+ five-star Google reviews, reinforcing consistent consumer experience and growing brand trust.



The company also advanced its digital innovation stack with NeO Reports which enables customers to get a quick view of their health parameters, filter, tag and share easily with their family and healthcare providers. Additionally, the company launched Orange One-a first-of-its-kind annual diagnostics plan in India - moving beyond the traditional pay-per-test model to enable proactive, long-term health management.



Commenting on this milestone, Dhruv Gupta, Co-founder, Orange Health Labs, said,“This year marks a defining inflection point for us. Delivering strong growth across all cities, alongside profitability in our home market, validates the strength of our model. More importantly, it reflects a deep and growing consumer trust in a category that has traditionally lacked it. Our focus has been simple-build the fastest, most reliable diagnostics experience-and the market is responding to that clarity.”



Adding to this, Tarun Bhambra, Co-founder, Orange Health Labs, added,“We are reimagining diagnostics as a real-time, consumer-first service-where speed, accuracy, and transparency are non-negotiable. Operational excellence, like 30-minute sample collection and 6-hour report delivery, is just the starting point. With innovations like NeO Reports and Orange One, we are moving the category from reactive testing to proactive health management at scale.”



Backed by leading global investors including Y Combinator, Accel, General Catalyst, Bertelsmann India Investments, and Amazon Sambhav Venture Fund, the company has raised a total of $50 million to date.



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