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QFC Introduces Targeted Measures To Support Firms' Operations And Business Continuity


2026-04-30 04:02:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) has introduced a targeted package of measures to assist its firms and ensure business continuity, amid evolving regional developments measures form part of the national package introduced by Qatar to support the business community in navigating the current operational and financial challenges include extensions to audited financial statement filing deadlines, case-by-case flexibility on tax filing timelines, and temporary relief measures related to the workspace arrangements provided to startups measures build on the QFC's strong operational foundation, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a stable and resilient ecosystem that enables firms to operate seamlessly."This approach contributes to national efforts to strengthen economic stability and market resilience," it said QFC supports a growing business community of more than 4,400 firms, helping them grow with confidence, in line with the Third National Development Strategy.

QFC Qatar targeted measures Business Operations

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Gulf Times

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