Military Communications Market Outlook 20262031: To Surpass USD 50 Billion By 2031 With Asia-Pacific Emerges As Fastest-Growing Region, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Military communications market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% through 2031, driven by rising geopolitical tensions and the shift toward integrated multi-domain operations; advancements in cybersecurity, AI-driven spectrum management, and next-generation SATCOM technologies are shaping future demand.

Hyderabad, India, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the military communications market size is valued at USD 37.7 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 50.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during 2026–2031.

Growth is driven by rising geopolitical tensions and increased military deployments across key regions, including the Indo-Pacific and the Arctic. Modern defense operations increasingly depend on seamless, secure connectivity across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains, accelerating demand for interoperable and beyond-line-of-sight communication systems. Technological advancements are further shaping the market, with growing adoption of software-defined radios, private 5G networks, and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. In parallel, AI-enabled spectrum management and the entry of commercial technology players are intensifying competition and driving innovation across the ecosystem.

Military Communications Market Share by Region

North America continues to lead the military communications market, supported by strong defense programs and ongoing modernization efforts. The region benefits from well-established defense companies with integrated capabilities, enabling faster deployment of advanced systems. Investments in AI-driven spectrum management and private 5G networks further strengthen its position, while countries like Canada and Mexico are also enhancing their communication infrastructure for strategic operations.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by increasing focus on self-reliant defense technologies and secure communication systems. Countries across the region are investing in software-defined radios, space-based networks, and underwater communication projects to strengthen operational resilience. Collaborative initiatives and rising regional tensions are accelerating demand for interoperable and next-generation communication solutions.

Military Communications Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Expansion of Low-Earth-Orbit Satellite Constellations for Defense

The growing use of low-earth-orbit satellite networks is improving communication resilience by reducing latency and ensuring connectivity even when individual nodes are disrupted. Defense programs are accelerating satellite deployments, encouraging other countries to follow. This shift is increasing demand for advanced terminals that can seamlessly switch between satellites, along with adaptive antennas and beam-steering technologies. At the same time, cloud-based control systems are helping manage both secure and commercial communication channels. As these space-based networks evolve, they are becoming a standard part of modern military communication infrastructure.

Deployment of Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Initiatives

The JADC2 initiative is reshaping military operations by bringing together data from land, air, space, and cyber domains into a unified view. This shift is increasing the need for faster, secure, and high-capacity communication systems, pushing vendors to offer software-defined solutions that can handle multiple waveforms and quick updates. Recent demonstrations highlight how AI can enhance decision-making using existing systems without adding network strain. As open standards gain traction among allied forces, the market is benefiting from procurement strategies focused on interoperability and long-term efficiency.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says,“Grounded in verifiable procurement trends and deployment patterns, the military communications market reflects steady modernization aligned with evolving operational needs. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent cross-market validation and disciplined research practices, offering a more reliable basis for comparison than fragmented or assumption-led alternatives.”

Military Communications Market Segmentation Insights

By Communication Type

Shipborne

Ground-based

Underwater

Air to Ground

Airborne

By Component

Military SATCOM Systems

Military Radio Systems

Military Security and Cyber Systems

Tactical Data Links

Integrated Antenna and RF Front-Ends

Fiber-Optic and Photonic Links



By Application

Command and Control (C2/C3)

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Routine Operations and Logistics

Electronic Warfare Support

Humanitarian and Disaster Relief



By Platform

Land Forces

Naval Forces

Air Forces

Space Forces

Military Communications Companies

BAE Systems plc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RTX Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.



ASELSAN A.Ş.

Viasat Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc.

Saab AB

Airbus SE

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Frequentis AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Industry Related Reports b y Mordor Intelligence

Military Sensors Market Trends:

Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Market Share The intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period 2025–2030, supported by steady demand across defense and security applications. Growth is driven by increasing global defense spending, rising need for real-time intelligence and situational awareness, advancements in AI-enabled analytics and sensor technologies, and expanding deployment of UAVs and integrated ISR systems across modern military operations.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.





CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...