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Dubai Police Say Arrest Hundreds In Transnational 'Fraud Network'

Dubai Police Say Arrest Hundreds In Transnational 'Fraud Network'


2026-04-30 04:01:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai: The UAE's Dubai police force said Wednesday it had arrested more than 200 members of a transnational fraud network who were mostly from Southeast Asia, in a joint operation with the FBI and Chinese police.

"Dubai Police have carried out a coordinated global operation... in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chinese Police, leading to the arrest of 276 members," it said in a post on X.

The suspects were part of a "transnational fraud network", it said, adding the operation targeted "three criminal syndicates and dismantled nine fraud centres" involved in investment scams and virtual currency fraud.

It said the force also spearheaded efforts that led to the arrest of a "key leader of one of the syndicates in Thailand", in coordination with Thai police.

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The Peninsula

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