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Uruguay To Increase Fuel Prices As Global Crude Costs Soar

Uruguay To Increase Fuel Prices As Global Crude Costs Soar


2026-04-30 04:01:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Montevideo: Uruguayan Economy Minister Gabriel Oddone confirmed on Wednesday that fuel prices will rise again as of Friday due to rising international oil prices.

The size of the price increase has not yet been determined, Oddone told reporters, describing the situation as "complex."

The final decision will be made jointly by relevant ministries based on both technical and political considerations, given the impact of fuel prices on inflation and economic activity, he added.

The government is looking at ways to cushion the impact on consumers and businesses, he said, adding that Uruguay cannot avoid the influence of international energy price trends.

"It would be poor management if we postponed decisions indefinitely and then had to make a very abrupt jump," Oddone said. "The idea is to continue softening the impact," while taking into account the challenging international price environment, he added.

Earlier this month, the government increased its fuel prices by 7 percent. As Uruguay imports all of its oil, fluctuations in global crude oil prices directly affect domestic fuel costs

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