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7 Rescued, 17 Bodies Recovered Off Libya Coast

7 Rescued, 17 Bodies Recovered Off Libya Coast


2026-04-30 04:01:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tripoli: Seven people were rescued and 17 bodies recovered after a boat broke down off Libya's eastern coast and was stranded at sea for eight days, the Libyan Red Crescent said.

In a statement, the organization said the operation was carried out in coordination with naval units and the Coast Guard in the city of Tobruk.

The statement added that necessary legal procedures are underway, including the transfer of the bodies in coordination with local authorities and criminal investigation departments.

It also noted that humanitarian assistance and medical care are being provided to survivors in cooperation with international organizations.

Libya remains a major transit hub for irregular migrants due to its proximity to Europe and its long Mediterranean coastline.

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The Peninsula

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