Anupama Parameswaran's Look As Kandula Sulochana Rani In Pan-Indian Film 'Bhogi' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 30 (IANS) The makers of director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Friday, released the look of actress Anupama Parameswaran as Kandula Sulochana Rani in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The poster released shows Anupama in a village belle avatar walking barefoot on a dusty rural path. She is seen carrying a large woven basket filled with green leaves on her head while holding more leaves in one hand and a tiffin box in the other. Her attire is rustic, an earthy half saree with a faded blouse, styled in a traditional manner. Her expression is intense and determined, hinting at a strong, hardworking character. Behind her, the backdrop shows a raw, authentic village setup with mud huts, wooden fences, and cattle.

Sources say that Sulochana will be a spirited person who is deeply rooted in nature. Earning her livelihood by crafting leaf plates from Moduga leaves, the“Flame of the Forest” Sulochana embodies both resilience and quiet strength.

The makers had revealed on actor Sharwanand's birthday that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

After shooting for major portions in some long key schedules, Team Bhogi has recently wrapped several high-intensity action sequences across Rajamahendravaram, and the forest regions of Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli. Preparations are currently underway for the next major schedule, set to commence in and around Hyderabad from the first week of May.

'Bhogi' also stars Dimple Hayathi playing the other lead role. Set in the early 1960s, 'Bhogi' is a pulsating period action drama unfolding in a fictional village along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

On the technical front, the project boasts an accomplished crew. Production design is by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography is by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music is by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Planned as a pan-India release, the movie will hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 28, coinciding with the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan.