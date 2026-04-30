SINGER Introduces The New Apple Macbook Neo Series

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Singer Sri Lanka PLC has announced the launch of the new Apple MacBook Neo Series, bringing Apple's latest laptop experience to customers across Sri Lanka, with a strong focus on performance, design, and everyday versatility.

The MacBook Neo Series brings together Apple's signature design and enhanced everyday performance, powered by the A18 Pro chip. Built for both simple routine tasks and demanding workloads, the device delivers faster performance, smoother multitasking, and greater efficiency.

The new MacBook Neo Series is introduced at a starting price of Rs. 289,999, making premium Apple computing more accessible than ever before for a wider range of customers.

Commenting on the launch, Mahesh Wijewardene, Group Managing Director of Singer Sri Lanka PLC, said,“Apple has consistently set the pace for how laptops should perform and feel in everyday use. With the MacBook Neo Series, we are seeing that gap between performance and portability narrow even further. For Singer, the focus is on making that level of technology more accessible not just in terms of availability, but through the confidence customers have in how they purchase, service, and maintain these devices over time.”

At the heart of the experience is a 13-inch Liquid Retina display that offers sharp resolution, rich contrast, and support for over a billion colours. With up to 500 nits of brightness, the display ensures clear visibility whether users are working, streaming, or creating content.

The device also delivers all-day battery life of up to 16 hours, along with fast SSD storage and responsive everyday usability, making it well-suited for students, professionals, and creators who need reliability on the go.

In addition, the MacBook Neo benefits from Apple's tightly integrated ecosystem, enabling seamless connectivity across Apple devices, alongside features such as a high-definition camera, immersive audio, and a smooth macOS experience designed for intuitive use. The MacBook Neo Series is available at Singer showrooms islandwide and via its online platform, with convenient payment options available for customers, making ownership easier without a significant upfront commitment

With this launch, Singer Sri Lanka continues to make globally recognized technology more accessible, backed by the convenience, reach, and assurance the brand is known for.