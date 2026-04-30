CDB Launches Sri Lanka's First Sound Box For Digital Payments

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) has introduced the Sound Box as part of its continued focus on digital payment solutions in Sri Lanka. The device provides instant voice confirmations for QR payment transactions, contributing to improved merchant convenience, transaction transparency, and broader digital adoption, particularly among SMEs.

Straps. Sound Box Provides Real-Time Voice Confirmation for Payments. Dual-Purpose Solution Empowers SMEs and Drives Financial Inclusion

The QR Sound Box eliminates the need for merchants to manually verify payments via mobile devices, providing instant audio confirmation of successful transactions.

Designed as a versatile payment device, it supports QR transactions and is equipped with built-in card acceptance capability, with card payment services to be introduced by CDB in line with its future provisions.

This innovation enhances transaction transparency, merchant confidence, and customer trust, while driving adoption of digital payments across cash-heavy environments such as markets, fairs, and pop-up stores.

Chief Sales & Digital Business Officer of CDB, Hasitha Dassanayake, added:“The QR Sound Box reflects our commitment to empowering merchants and accelerating digital adoption. By addressing key pain points in transaction visibility and trust, we are reinforcing CDB's role as a leader in financial services innovation and supporting Sri Lanka's transition towards a cash-lite economy.”