AHK Sri Lanka Partners With Fairway Holdings To Host“AHK Sri Lanka Oktoberfest By Fairway”

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) In a landmark move to strengthen cultural ties between Sri Lanka and Germany, F Entertainment, a subsidiary of Fairway Holdings, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Sri Lanka (AHK Sri Lanka) to host one of Sri Lanka's true German Oktoberfest celebrations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the AHK Sri Lanka office in Colombo, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Felix Neumann, Ambassador of Germany to Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The event is scheduled to take place from 14th to 17th October in Colombo and promises to deliver an immersive Bavarian experience never before seen in Sri Lanka.

The AHK Sri Lanka Oktoberfest by Fairway will be the first Oktoberfest in the country organized in direct partnership with a German institution. The festival will feature an original oompah band from Germany, performing live as part of their world tour, which includes stops in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Hanoi.

Attendees can expect an energetic atmosphere reminiscent of Munich's legendary beer halls, complete with traditional Bavarian cuisine - from freshly baked pretzels and crispy schnitzels to flavorful sausages, all expertly paired with premium beers. Lively oompah music, vibrant festival decor, and the warm camaraderie of fellow revellers will transport guests to the heart of Germany, right in Colombo.

Virath de Alwis, Chairman of Fairway Holdings, said "We are honored to partner with the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Sri Lanka to host a true German Oktoberfest right here in Colombo. This strengthens our vision for Colombo as a city that offers unique experiences and serves as a vibrant cultural exchange platform. Fairway has always been committed to creating memorable moments in the city, and this marks a continuation of our efforts to deliver exceptional value for both locals and foreigners visiting Colombo. This four-day celebration will bring German culture to Sri Lankans and build lasting cultural bridges between our nations.

He added: "Fairway has successfully organized Oktoberfest events in the past, and we are thrilled to return after some time with the most authentic German experience yet. I am truly looking forward to it."

Chief Delegate of AHK Sri Lanka, Martin Klose said :“This partnership is a wonderful example of how cultural exchange can deepen the relationship between our nations. Oktoberfest is a cherished German tradition, and we are delighted to share it with the people of Sri Lanka

The AHK Sri Lanka Oktoberfest by Fairway is expected to attract both local enthusiasts and international visitors, further positioning Colombo as a dynamic destination for cultural tourism in South Asia.