Scope Cinemas Hosts Exclusive Red-Carpet Premiere Of Michael At Havelock City Mall

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Scope Cinemas Scope Cinemas in collaboration with Universal Studios, Lionsgate and Liberty Cinemas, hosted an exclusive red-carpet premiere of Michael on 22 April 2026 at the Main Atrium of Havelock City Mall, followed by a special IMAX screening at the Scope Cinemas Multiplex.

The event marked another milestone in Scope Cinemas' continued efforts to elevate Sri Lanka's moviegoing experience through premium formats, curated premieres, and event-led film launches.

The evening commenced with a cocktail reception at the mall's atrium, setting the tone for an exclusive gathering of invited guests, before proceeding to the IMAX screening-offering audiences an early, immersive big-screen experience of one of the year's most anticipated biographical films.

Highlighting Scope Cinemas' commitment to introducing world-class red-carpet experiences to Sri Lankan audiences, Chassy Cortes, Group General Manager – Marketing at Scope Cinemas, stated:“Our goal was to make this premiere feel as iconic as the story it celebrates. From the red-carpet arrival to the IMAX screening, every part of the evening was designed to immerse audiences in the world of Michael Jackson and his music. At Scope Cinemas, we are proud to bring international standard premiere experiences to Sri Lanka.”

Michael explores the life, artistry, and enduring legacy of Michael Jackson, charting the journey of one of the most influential entertainers in modern music history. Backed by the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody and the director of Training Day, the film is positioned as a major theatrical release for both film and music audiences alike.

This premiere further reinforces Scope Cinemas' role in shaping Sri Lanka's evolving cinema landscape, particularly through large-format screenings and high-profile film events that extend the theatrical experience beyond traditional viewing.