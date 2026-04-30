OMODA & JAECOO Demonstrates Smart Valet Parking Tech In Beijing, UAE Rollout Soon

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) OMODA & JAECOO has successfully completed the global public real-world test of its advanced Valet Parking Driver (VPD) technology during the Chery International Business Summit, marking a major milestone in the brand's push toward AI-driven smart mobility.

The achievement comes as the brand also celebrates surpassing one million cumulative global vehicle sales, reinforcing its rapid growth and innovation leadership. The next-generation system is expected to be introduced in upcoming OMODA & JAECOO models in the UAE soon.

Showcased in the presence of global media, dealers, and key opinion leaders-including participants from the UAE - the demonstration highlighted how VPD can transform one of the most common urban challenges into a seamless, automated experience.

Unlike conventional parking assist systems, VPD delivers a fully autonomous, closed-loop parking solution. The technology enables vehicles to independently locate available parking, navigate complex environments, and execute precise parking-without requiring the driver to be inside or nearby. Fully controlled via a mobile application, users can summon their vehicle or activate autonomous parking with a single command.

Key features include“Come When Called,” allowing the vehicle to autonomously drive to the user via app-based summon, and“Leave When Waved,” where the vehicle independently finds and parks itself after the driver exits.

The real-world test validated VPD across a range of high-difficulty scenarios, including tight and mechanical parking spaces, dead-end roads, and busy mall environments requiring long-distance vehicle retrieval. Equipped with advanced environmental perception, the system demonstrated real-time obstacle detection and smooth route planning, completing the full workflow from parking spot detection to navigation, parking, and retrieval.

In a headline-grabbing human versus machine comparison, VPD was tested against an experienced driver with over 15 years of driving experience. The system outperformed the human driver across all key metrics, including time efficiency, number of steering adjustments, and overall parking precision-delivering faster, smoother, and more accurate results without unnecessary corrections.

For the UAE market, the relevance of VPD is immediate and compelling. With high-density parking environments in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the technology directly addresses challenges including tight mall parking, peak-hour congestion, and limited parking availability. By eliminating the need to search for parking or walk long distances-especially in extreme weather conditions - the system significantly enhances convenience and reduces parking-related stress, particularly for young and less experienced drivers.

The successful demonstration reinforces OMODA & JAECOO's positioning as a technology-first, youth-focused automotive brand, with a strong emphasis on AI-powered innovation. As part of its broader global expansion strategy, the brand is targeting markets like the UAE as key early adopters of next-generation mobility solutions.

Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO continues to push the boundaries of intelligent mobility, moving toward a future defined by“parking freedom”-where drivers can transition from parking stress to effortless, automated convenience at the touch of a button.

The brand also showcased its AiMOGA robotics ecosystem during the Chery International Business Summit, including interactive robots designed to enhance intelligent mobility experiences through smart reception, human-machine interaction, and future-forward applications. This integration highlights OMODA & JAECOO's broader ambition to combine AI, robotics, and smart mobility into a unified ecosystem.