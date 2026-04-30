Auto China 2026: GWM Showcases New Models And Calls For Long-Term Trust In Global Auto Race

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWM attended Auto China 2026 with a showcase of its latest hybrid off-road models, premium SUVs, motorcycles, and global mobility strategy, underscoring the company's continued push to strengthen its international presence.





In an interview during Auto China 2026, Parker Shi, international president of Great Wall Motor, argued that many automakers are chasing short-term momentum at the expense of long-term trust.

“The next era of competition will not belong to the loudest,” Shi said.“It will belong to the most trustworthy.”

China has become one of the world's most competitive automotive markets, with automakers racing to develop electric vehicles, hybrids, autonomous driving systems, and intelligent cockpit technologies. The sector has also seen rising pricing pressure as brands compete for scale and market share.





Shi said that while discounting can deliver short-term sales growth, it may also weaken resale values, pressure dealer networks, and erode consumer confidence. Similarly, exaggerated claims around AI-powered driving and smart vehicle systems could damage brand trust if the technology does not perform consistently in real-world conditions.

Founded in 1984, Great Wall Motor is one of China's largest privately owned automotive groups, with brands including Haval, Tank, ORA, WEY, and GWM Pickup. The company has established a strong position in SUVs, pickups, and off-road vehicles while continuing to expand its hybrid and electric vehicle capabilities.

At Auto China 2026, Great Wall Motor showcased new hybrid off-road models, premium SUVs, and motorcycles as part of its broader international growth strategy. Rather than relying primarily on price-led expansion, the company is emphasizing durability, hybrid technology, product localization, and long-term ownership value.

Shi also cautioned that Chinese automakers must avoid treating overseas expansion as a simple export strategy.

“Europe is not one market,” Shi said, noting that vehicle preferences, EV adoption rates, charging infrastructure, and regulatory requirements vary significantly across the region.

According to Shi, success in mature global markets will depend on more than competitive pricing. Automakers must invest in after-sales service, dealer support, warranty fulfillment, regulatory readiness, and vehicles tailored to local consumer needs.





For Great Wall Motor, that means adapting its product strategy by region, from pickup-focused markets such as Thailand to compact EV demand in parts of Europe.

As Chinese automakers continue to gain influence worldwide, Shi said the next global battleground will be credibility. The companies that succeed, he argued, will be those that consistently deliver reliable products, protect residual values, support customers, and build trust over time.

While AI demonstrations and aggressive discounts may generate attention, Great Wall Motor believes long-term brand strength will depend on something harder to replicate: customer confidence.

CONTACT: Carol Wang...