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Yourretailcoach Launches The Retail Operations Excellence Toolkit Because Scaling Without Systems Is Just Faster Failure
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What if every new store you open is actually making your business weaker?
For most growing grocery and FMCG retail chains, that is exactly what is happening and they don't see it until it's too late. Your Retail Coach (YRC), a specialist retail consulting firm with 500+ businesses advised across the globe, today announced the launch of the Retail Operations Excellence Toolkit - a structured advisory framework designed specifically for grocery chains, supermarkets, FMCG retailers and kirana aggregators preparing for scalable, process-driven growth.
“Most retail chains we work with don't lack ambition or capital, they lack systems”, said Nikhil Agarwal, COO at Your Retail Coach. When a chain runs five stores informally, it's manageable. At fifteen, those same informal practices become structural failures. The Toolkit was built to stop that from happening.
The Problem Costs More Than Most Retailers Realise
Retail shrinkage consumes 2-3% of annual revenue on average across grocery and FMCG operations globally. Staff attrition across the sector runs above 40% annually, with each replacement costing 30-50% of that employee's annual salary. Out-of-stock situations, driven by poor inventory discipline, cost FMCG retailers an estimated 4-8% in lost revenue every year.
These are not bad-luck numbers. They are the predictable cost of scaling without systems.
Get advise for Retail Business Consulting:
What Your Retail Coach (YRC) Toolkit Delivers
The Retail Operations Excellence Toolkit is an advisory toolkit divided into modules on six critical elements:
Standard Operating Procedures: SOPs used in daily operations such as receiving, inventory, checkout, store opening/closure, and escalation processes. They are geared towards store staff, not managerial binders.
Inventory & Supply Chain Management Discipline: Demand forecasting, re-order policies, vendor lead time management, and shrinkage management to ensure liquidity.
Optimisation of Layout & Planogram: Store space study, store zoning, design, and implementation of planograms. Research findings indicate that a good store layout, which is focused on sales, may increase the basket size by 10-20%.
HR/Performance and Accountability: Frameworks for staffing, clear job descriptions, and manager-led training programs to make capability building sustainable.
ERP Technology Readiness: System selection, process mapping, and analytics capability building. Up to 60% of ERP features go unused in mid-market retail - YRC closes that gap.
Franchise & Multi-Outlet Expansion Systems: Replicable models, territory planning, and financial feasibility assessments for chains planning city-level or franchise-led growth.
A Window That Will Not Stay Open
Organised grocery and fast moving consumer goods retail around the world is currently at an inflexion point. While on the one hand the quick commerce and large format options are raising the bar for convenience and quality of services offered globally, on the other hand local organisations that build their foundations will be ready for scale while others will be left behind.
About Your Retail Coach (YRC)
Your Retail Coach is a specialist retail and eCommerce consulting firm advising grocery chains, supermarkets, FMCG brands, and kirana aggregators worldwide. With 500+ retail businesses advised across multiple geographies, YRC's expertise spans SOPs, inventory management, store design, HR systems, ERP implementation and franchise development. Every engagement is built to produce systems that work on the shop floor not just in presentations.
Get advise for Retail Business Consulting:
For most growing grocery and FMCG retail chains, that is exactly what is happening and they don't see it until it's too late. Your Retail Coach (YRC), a specialist retail consulting firm with 500+ businesses advised across the globe, today announced the launch of the Retail Operations Excellence Toolkit - a structured advisory framework designed specifically for grocery chains, supermarkets, FMCG retailers and kirana aggregators preparing for scalable, process-driven growth.
“Most retail chains we work with don't lack ambition or capital, they lack systems”, said Nikhil Agarwal, COO at Your Retail Coach. When a chain runs five stores informally, it's manageable. At fifteen, those same informal practices become structural failures. The Toolkit was built to stop that from happening.
The Problem Costs More Than Most Retailers Realise
Retail shrinkage consumes 2-3% of annual revenue on average across grocery and FMCG operations globally. Staff attrition across the sector runs above 40% annually, with each replacement costing 30-50% of that employee's annual salary. Out-of-stock situations, driven by poor inventory discipline, cost FMCG retailers an estimated 4-8% in lost revenue every year.
These are not bad-luck numbers. They are the predictable cost of scaling without systems.
Get advise for Retail Business Consulting:
What Your Retail Coach (YRC) Toolkit Delivers
The Retail Operations Excellence Toolkit is an advisory toolkit divided into modules on six critical elements:
Standard Operating Procedures: SOPs used in daily operations such as receiving, inventory, checkout, store opening/closure, and escalation processes. They are geared towards store staff, not managerial binders.
Inventory & Supply Chain Management Discipline: Demand forecasting, re-order policies, vendor lead time management, and shrinkage management to ensure liquidity.
Optimisation of Layout & Planogram: Store space study, store zoning, design, and implementation of planograms. Research findings indicate that a good store layout, which is focused on sales, may increase the basket size by 10-20%.
HR/Performance and Accountability: Frameworks for staffing, clear job descriptions, and manager-led training programs to make capability building sustainable.
ERP Technology Readiness: System selection, process mapping, and analytics capability building. Up to 60% of ERP features go unused in mid-market retail - YRC closes that gap.
Franchise & Multi-Outlet Expansion Systems: Replicable models, territory planning, and financial feasibility assessments for chains planning city-level or franchise-led growth.
A Window That Will Not Stay Open
Organised grocery and fast moving consumer goods retail around the world is currently at an inflexion point. While on the one hand the quick commerce and large format options are raising the bar for convenience and quality of services offered globally, on the other hand local organisations that build their foundations will be ready for scale while others will be left behind.
About Your Retail Coach (YRC)
Your Retail Coach is a specialist retail and eCommerce consulting firm advising grocery chains, supermarkets, FMCG brands, and kirana aggregators worldwide. With 500+ retail businesses advised across multiple geographies, YRC's expertise spans SOPs, inventory management, store design, HR systems, ERP implementation and franchise development. Every engagement is built to produce systems that work on the shop floor not just in presentations.
Get advise for Retail Business Consulting:
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