Chrissy Teigen: Feel Like A Crazy Person But I Love 40

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen, who is the wife of Grammy winner John Legend, has reflected on her new decade and said that she feels like a crazy person, but she loves being 40.

Asking for help, Teigen shared all the contradictions she's been feeling with her age in a on a post on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

She first posted a picture of herself spotting a new bob paired with a colorful dress and red suede heeled boots.

Taking to the comment section, she wrote:“I love 40 but I hate sweating the bed. but I love pockets and my new hair. but I'm so tired. but I love feeling things again. but I'm so tired. my skin is changing. my period is back. I feel like a crazy person but I love 40 I really do!!! help.”

It was in March, when Teigen took to the Stories section of Instagram, and revealed new Bob hairstyle.

Tagging her hairstylist, Irinel de Leon and Priscilla Valles, who does her extensions, she thanked her“babies” for her transformation.

Teigen experimented with shorter hair back in 2025, when she attended the Grammys with a chic, sleek, straight, blunt bob. However, later that year, she returned to longer locks, adding extensions to her brunette mane.

Teigen made her professional modeling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, in 2010. She has appeared as a panelist on the syndicated daytime talk show FABLife.

She co-hosted the musical competition show Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J and was a judge on the comedy competition show Bring the Funny.

Teigen and John Legend first met while filming his 2006 music video for the song "Stereo", in which she played his love interest. They got engaged in December 2011, after four years of dating.

The duo married in September 2013. Legend's song "All of Me" was dedicated to her. Teigen and Legend have four children.