Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results Declared: 85.25 Pc Pass Girls Perform Better

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 30 (IANS) The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examination or Class 10 final exam in Andhra Pradesh were announced on Thursday, showing an improvement in overall pass percentage.

The pass percentage has improved to 85.25 per cent from 81.14 per cent last year. Girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage among girls was 87.90 per cent, while 82.68 per cent of the boys cleared the exam.

More than six lakh students appeared for the board exams conducted from March 16 to April 1 across the state.

Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, declared the results on social media.

Students can access their results through the official portal:

The results have also been made available through Mana Mitra (WhatsApp Governance). Candidates can send“Hi” to 9552300009 to get the results.

The results can also be found on the LEAP mobile application. DigiLocker results are also available in the respective school headmaster's logins.

"Andhra Pradesh has been in the news for major investments and transformative projects, which makes me proud. But as HRD Minister, the steady improvement in SSC results gives me even greater satisfaction," posted Lokesh on 'X'.

Government-managed schools improved their performance to 78.39 per cent from 72.8 per cent last year.

Among districts, Parvathipuram Manyam district topped with 96.07 per cent pass percentage, while Alluri Sitharamaraju district finished last with 57.12 per cent pass percentage.

The results of AP Open School SSC & Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2026, have also been released. The results can be accessed on or via Mana Mitra (9552300009) or DigiLocker

“This progress reflects the determination of our students and the strong support of teachers and families. My heartfelt congratulations to all who have succeeded. To those who did not clear this time - please do not lose hope. With the support of families, teachers, and society, you can come back stronger. Our students are the backbone of Andhra Pradesh's future, and we remain committed to ensuring every child succeeds,” added Lokesh.

Board of Secondary Education announced that advanced supplementary exams will be held from May 25 to June 4. The exam fees can be paid from May 1 to May 9.

For recounting and re-verification, candidates may apply from May 1.