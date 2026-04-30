Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Size The nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market size was valued at USD 17.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 19.86 billion in 2026 to USD 57.37 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 14.18% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research analysis. The nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is witnessing strong expansion, driven by the rapidly growing pipeline of RNA- and gene-based therapies targeting oncology, rare diseases, and infectious conditions. As of 2025, the global pipeline includes over 1,200 RNA therapies and 2,000+ gene and cell therapy programs across development stages, along with more than 300 active RNA clinical trials, reflecting significant demand for specialized manufacturing and development support. The success of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has accelerated the adoption of advanced platforms, such as siRNA and gene editing. Increasing outsourcing by biotech firms lacking GMP infrastructure, coupled with innovations in oligonucleotide synthesis and lipid nanoparticle delivery, is strengthening CDMO reliance. Strategic capacity expansions by Lonza Group and Thermo Fisher Scientific further support integrated, end-to-end service demand. Key Market Insights North America dominated the nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market with the largest share of 41.03% in 2025. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market during the forecast period at a CAGR of 16.56%. Based on type, the cell & gene therapy segment is expected to register a CAGR of 14.68% during the forecast period. Based on service, manufacturing services accounted for a dominant share of 51.29% in 2025. Based on end use, the government & academic research institutes segment is projected to register a CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast timeframe. The US nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market size was valued at USD 6.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.33 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 17.42 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 19.86 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 57.37 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 14.18% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Lonza Group AG, Catalent Inc.

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Emerging Trends in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Integration of Lipid Nanoparticle Platforms with End-to-End CDMO Offerings

The vertical integration of LNP capabilities within CDMOs to streamline RNA therapeutic delivery is a key trend driving nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market growth. Advanced systems now exceed 95% encapsulation efficiency and enable targeted delivery beyond hepatic tissues. For example, in 2025, the collaboration between Evonik Industries and Ethris, which integrates proprietary LNP design, formulation development, and GMP manufacturing into a unified platform, enables a seamless transition from concept to clinic while improving stability and tissue targeting and reducing development complexity for nucleic acid therapeutics.

Continuous Enzymatic DNA Manufacturing Replacing Plasmid-Dependent Workflows

The shift from traditional plasmid-based DNA production toward cell-free enzymatic and synthetic DNA manufacturing platforms. These systems eliminate bacterial cloning steps, enabling production of high-fidelity linear DNA templates for mRNA and gene therapy within days instead of weeks. This transition is critical for accelerating mRNA vaccine and personalized cancer therapy pipelines, where speed and sequence flexibility are essential. Companies such as Elegen and Touchlight are enabling CDMOs to scale multiple parallel programs without expanding bioreactor capacity. Early adopters report significantly reduced production bottlenecks in plasmid amplification and improved batch-to-batch consistency, strengthening upstream supply resilience for large-scale nucleic acid drug manufacturing.

Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Drivers Rising Sequence-Agile Manufacturing and Platform Licensing Models Drives Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market

A key driver in the nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is the rise of sequence-agile manufacturing, where RNA constructs are rapidly redesigned for oncology and other precision medicine applications without altering core GMP workflows. This is particularly evident in personalized neoantigen cancer vaccines, where patient-specific mRNA sequences require fast, flexible production systems. BioNTech's individualized oncology program demonstrates this shift, using modular templates and automated sequence insertion within GMP networks to generate multiple tumor-specific candidates in parallel, enabling rapid clinical iteration and improving precision immunotherapy development efficiency.

The rise of platform licensing models, where proprietary oligonucleotide and RNA technologies are licensed across multiple external drug development programs, generating sustained outsourcing demand. This shifts CDMOs from project-based work to recurring, platform-driven engagements involving custom sequence design, chemical modification, and analytical validation. For example, Ionis Pharmaceuticals' antisense oligonucleotide chemistry platform, including 2'- MOE modifications are widely licensed to partners in neurology and rare disease pipelines, continuously driving demand for specialized CDMO support across multiple therapeutic programs.

Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Restraints Limited Access to Modified Nucleotide Raw Materials and Unpredictable Immune Responses Restrain Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Growth

The constrained supply of high-purity chemically modified nucleotides, such as pseudouridine and 5-methylcytidine, required for advanced RNA therapeutics limits the access to modified nucleotide raw materials. These specialized raw materials are produced by a small number of global suppliers, leading to bottlenecks in procurement and price volatility. For large CDMO programs, material lead times can extend beyond 8-12 weeks for GMP-grade modified nucleotides, directly impacting project timelines. This dependency creates supply chain fragility for CDMOs supporting multiple concurrent RNA programs and restricts rapid scaling of next-generation nucleic acid therapeutics despite rising clinical demand.

The unpredictable immunogenic response associated with chemically modified RNA and oligonucleotide structures restrains market growth. Despite advances such as nucleoside modification and lipid nanoparticle encapsulation, patient-to-patient variability in innate immune activation remains high, particularly in systemic mRNA and siRNA therapies. Clinical datasets show that a notable proportion of candidates experience dose-limiting inflammatory responses during early trials, forcing repeated reformulation and additional toxicology studies. This variability increases development attrition rates and complicates CDMO responsibilities in maintaining consistent manufacturing reproducibility across batches, ultimately slowing the progression of promising nucleic acid therapies into late-stage clinical development.

Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Opportunities Expansion of Personalized mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing and Rising Oligonucleotide Demand Offer Growth Opportunities for Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Players

The development of off-the-shelf mRNA immunotherapy platforms targeting shared tumor antigens in solid cancers, reducing dependence on fully individualized sequencing. These therapies leverage pre-designed antigen libraries that can be rapidly selected and combined based on tumor expression profiles, enabling faster clinical deployment compared to patient-specific vaccines. For example, in 2025, CureVac collaborated with GSK to advance standardized mRNA cancer vaccine candidates using modular antigen constructs that can be quickly adapted across indications. CDMOs supporting scalable antigen library synthesis, GMP-grade RNA standardization, and rapid batch reconfiguration are positioned to benefit from growing demand for semi-personalized oncology immunotherapies.

Rising demand for oligonucleotides from CRISPR-based editing therapies is creating a high-value opportunity in the nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market, as these treatments require ultra-precise, chemically modified guide RNAs and donor templates with strict quality control standards. Base editing avoids double-strand DNA breaks, increasing reliance on highly accurate oligo synthesis and advanced validation processes. In 2025, Beam Therapeutics is advancing base-editing programs for genetic liver and blood disorders, relying on specialized GMP oligonucleotide supply chains. CDMOs offering high-fidelity synthesis, rapid sequence customization, and deep sequencing verification are becoming essential partners in enabling scalable and clinically reliable gene-editing therapies.

Regional Analysis North America: Market Leadership through Strong CRISPR and RNA Clinical Pipelines and Increasing Genomic Funding

The North America nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market, which captured 41.03% of global revenue in 2025, is propelled by strong CRISPR and RNA clinical pipelines requiring outsourced GMP production. It benefits from advanced mRNA vaccine platforms and high adoption of personalized oncology therapies needing rapid sequence design. The presence of leading CDMOs and biotech firms accelerates innovation, while robust regulatory frameworks support fast clinical translation and commercialization of nucleic acid drugs.

The US nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is growing due to federal funding programs supporting advanced genetic medicine manufacturing infrastructure and strong integration of academic medical centers with biotech startups. Increasing use of accelerated regulatory designations for rare disease oligonucleotide therapies also drives demand. Additionally, expansion of decentralized clinical trial networks enables faster patient-specific RNA therapy development and outsourcing to specialized CDMOs.

The Canada nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is supported by strong provincial genomics initiatives, such as Genome Canada funding RNA and gene-editing research hubs, enabling early-stage outsourcing to specialized CDMOs. It benefits from close collaboration between universities like the University of Toronto and biotech startups developing oligonucleotide therapies for rare genetic disorders. Canada's participation in cross-border North American biomanufacturing agreements supports clinical supply chain access for nucleic acid drugs and strengthens CDMO partnerships for scalable RNA production and translational research programs.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Government-backed Biomanufacturing Initiatives and Increasing Clinical Trial Outsourcing

The Asia Pacific nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 16.56% during the forecast period due to strong government-backed biomanufacturing initiatives in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which actively fund RNA and gene therapy infrastructure. Increasing clinical trial outsourcing from Western biotech firms to APAC due to faster recruitment rates and lower operational costs is significantly accelerating CDMO demand across the region. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases across the region is increasing demand for advanced nucleic acid therapies.

The China nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is expanding due to strong government-backed biomanufacturing initiatives under the“Made in China 2025” and Shanghai Biopharma Hub programs supporting RNA and gene therapy infrastructure. It is further driven by large-scale CDMOs like WuXi AppTec enabling global oligonucleotide supply. Rising domestic cancer and genetic disease burden also accelerates demand for nucleic acid-based therapeutics development and outsourcing.

The Thailand nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is led by the development of ASEAN regional biomanufacturing harmonization programs, which position Thailand as a hub for cross-border RNA and oligonucleotide clinical supply within Southeast Asia. It is further supported by state-backed investment in cold-chain and biostorage logistics infrastructure, improving the stability and export readiness of sensitive nucleic acid products. Thailand's growing public-private partnerships with hospitals such as Siriraj Hospital for genomic medicine programs are accelerating localized demand for nucleic acid therapeutics, strengthening development and outsourcing opportunities for CDMOs targeting regional precision medicine needs.

By Type

The RNA-based therapies segment dominated the nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market in 2025, accounting for a 61.43% revenue share. The growth is driven by rapid expansion of mRNA vaccine platforms beyond infectious diseases into oncology, increasing demand for siRNA-based liver-targeted therapeutics with high delivery efficiency, and widespread adoption of lipid nanoparticle formulation systems enabling scalable RNA stabilization and clinical-grade manufacturing consistency.

The cell & gene therapies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.68% during the forecast period due to rapid expansion of AAV and lentiviral vector–based manufacturing requiring highly specialized CDMO platforms, increasing demand for autologous CAR-T production with complex patient-specific processing workflows, and rising adoption of CRISPR-based ex vivo therapies that need ultra-controlled GMP cleanroom environments and advanced viral vector analytics for safety and scalability.

By Service

Manufacturing services dominated the application segment with a share of 51.29% in 2025, due to rising GMP demand for oligonucleotides and mRNA requiring specialized synthesis platforms, increased outsourcing by biotech firms without in-house capacity, and expanding late-stage clinical pipelines needing scalable, compliant production. For example, Lonza supports large mRNA and RNA therapeutic programs through dedicated GMP suites and integrated production workflows.

The analytical & quality control services segment is expected to have the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 14.88% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand for high-resolution characterization of oligonucleotides and mRNA impurities using NGS analytics and rising regulatory requirements for detailed comparability and biosimilarity studies in nucleic acid therapeutics to detect modified nucleotide integrity and lipid nanoparticle payload consistency across GMP batches.

By End Use

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.34% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing internal development of mRNA and oligonucleotide drug pipelines requiring outsourced CDMO support, rising adoption of platform-based drug discovery models enabling rapid nucleic acid candidate screening, and strong focus on rare disease and oncology biologics programs that demand scalable GMP manufacturing partnerships for accelerated clinical translation.

The government & academic research institutes segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast period due to large-scale national genome sequencing programs generating population-wide RNA and DNA reference libraries for precision medicine, rising publicly funded CRISPR and mRNA vaccine research initiatives targeting infectious and rare genetic diseases, and expanding translational research pipelines in universities.

Competitive Landscape

The nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is partially consolidated and led by global players such as Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, WuXi AppTec, and Catalent. These companies offer integrated services including oligonucleotide synthesis, mRNA manufacturing, plasmid DNA production, and analytical testing, and they compete through strong GMP infrastructure and end-to-end development capabilities. Specialized CDMOs like BioSpring, TriLink BioTechnologies, ST Pharm, and Nitto Avecia focus on high-purity RNA and oligo production with flexible and niche expertise. Smaller regional firms compete on cost and targeted services. Strategic partnerships with biotech and pharmaceutical companies support capacity expansion and strengthen positioning in advanced nucleic acid therapies.

In December 2025, Northern RNA entered a CDMO manufacturing and lipid supply agreement with Genvax Technologies to support scalable mRNA vaccine production. In October 2025, Aspen Pharmacare resolved a dispute tied to an existing mRNA CDMO manufacturing contract through a USD 26.4 million settlement, confirming ongoing GMP production obligations under the agreement. In August 2025, Hongene Biotech (CDMO specializing in oligonucleotides) signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with UMass Chan Medical School, covering extended nucleic acid (exNA) backbone chemistry.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 17.42 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 19.86 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 57.37 Billion CAGR 14.18% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Service, By End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Agilent Technologies, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Danaher Lonza Group AG Catalent Inc. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Bachem AG BioSpring GmbH TriLink BioTechnologies Eurofins Scientific Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services AGC Biologics, Inc. PolyPeptide Group AG Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. LGC Group KNC Laboratories Co., Ltd. Merck KGaA Curia Global Inc. Asymchem Inc. Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Cell & Gene Therapies RNA-based Therapies mRNA Therapies siRNA Therapies Others

Process Development & Optimization Services Manufacturing Services Analytical & Quality Control Services Others

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Government & Academic Research Institutes

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Segments By TypeBy ServiceBy End UseBy Region