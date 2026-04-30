Professor of Higher Education Policy, Monash University

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Andrew Norton is professor of higher education policy in the Monash Business School at Monash University.

He was previously professor in the practice of higher education policy at POLIS: The Centre of Social Policy Research at the Australian National University.

Prior to joining the ANU Mr Norton directed the higher education program at the Grattan Institute between 2011 and 2019.

Mr Norton is the author or co-author of many articles, reports and other publications on higher education issues. His recent publications include From public to private: The shifting rationales for setting student contributions (CSHE, 2022) and Mapping Australian higher education 2023 (ANU CSRM, 2023), an overview of higher education policy and trends.

He has worked as a ministerial adviser on higher education, as a university policy adviser, was the co-author of the government's 2014 review of the demand driven funding system, and served on the government's 2016-17 expert panel on higher education reform.

He is an honorary fellow at the Centre for the Study of Higher Education at the University of Melbourne.

2011–present Program Director, Higher Education, The Grattan Institute

1991 Monash University, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Laws



Higher Education (130103) Political Science (1606)

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