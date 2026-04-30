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Ukrainian Navy Strikes Two Russian Boats Guarding Kerch Bridge

Ukrainian Navy Strikes Two Russian Boats Guarding Kerch Bridge


2026-04-30 03:03:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy on Faceboo.

During the night of April 30, Ukrainian Navy forces and assets carried out a strike on Russian naval vessels in the area of the Kerch Strait.

As a result, the Russian FSB patrol boat Sobol and the anti-sabotage boat Grachonok were hit. Russian forces suffered both irreversible and sanitary losses.

These boats are key units of the Coast Guard of the FSB Border Service and the Russian Navy, used to protect the Kerch Bridge and counter sabotage operations.

Read also: DIU reports elimination of Akhmat unit fighters in coordinated strike

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces struck two Russian helicopters – a Mi-28 and a Mi-17 – in Russia's Voronezh region.

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UkrinForm

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