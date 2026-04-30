Tajikistan, UNDP Discuss Ongoing Cooperation And Development Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) discussed the organization's activities and ongoing cooperation, Trend reports via Tajik MFA.

The issue was discussed on April 29, 2026, during a meeting between Tajikistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Idibek Kalandar and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Tajikistan, Sudipto Mukerjee.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to projects being implemented in Tajikistan, as well as upcoming events.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and the UNDP have maintained long-term cooperation focused on sustainable development, economic modernization, environmental protection, and social initiatives. UNDP has been involved in supporting projects in areas such as climate resilience, public administration, energy efficiency, disaster risk reduction, and employment.