UK Decision To Ban Palestine Action Unlawful, Court Rules

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Britain yesterday sought to uphold a ban on pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action, which it has designated a terrorist organisation, after ‌a court ruling that the move unlawfully ​interfered with freedom ‌of expression.

Palestine Action, which had increasingly ‌targeted Israel-linked defence companies in ‌Britain with a particular focus ‌on Israel's largest defence firm Elbit Systems, was proscribed under terrorism laws last year.

London's High Court ruled in February that the ban was unlawful, although it remains in force pending the outcome of the government's appeal, which began yesterday.

Lawyers for Britain's interior minister, Shabana Mahmood, told the Court ​of Appeal that the finding that the ban had a significant impact on freedom of expression was“overstated and wrong”.

Huda Ammori, ‌who co-founded Palestine Action in 2020 ​and brought the successful challenge, argues proscription has imposed“severe ​restrictions on the fundamental free speech and assembly rights of vast numbers of people”.

Palestine Action was banned shortly after a June break-in at the Royal Air Force's Brize Norton air base, in which activists damaged two military planes.

More than 2,700 people have since been arrested for holding signs in support of Palestine Action, though charges could be dropped if the High Court's ruling is upheld.

After February's decision, London's Metropolitan Police said it would pause arrests while reviewing ​its position, but resumed enforcement earlier this month, arresting over 500 people.

The High Court's decision was announced shortly after six people charged over the 2024 raid on Elbit were all acquitted of aggravated burglary.