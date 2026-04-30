Coinbase Q1 2026 Earnings: What To Watch On 7 May

(MENAFN- DailyFX (IG)) When is Coinbase reporting earnings? Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange and financial services platform, will report its first-quarter (Q1) 2026 results on Thursday 7 May, after market close. With consensus estimates revised sharply lower following February's guidance miss and cryptocurrency markets enduring another difficult quarter, expectations ahead of this print are set at an unusually low threshold. Q4 2025 results: subscription resilience cushions crypto downturn Coinbase's Q4 2025 results reflected a pronounced contraction from an exceptionally strong prior-year comparable, though the subscription business demonstrated notable resilience throughout the quarter. Key highlights from the official shareholder letter include:

Total revenue of $1.78 billion, down 22% year-on-year (YoY), with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $566 million marking a 12th consecutive quarter of operational profitability - despite a GAAP net loss of $667 million attributable to non-cash mark-to-market losses on cryptocurrency holdings

Subscription and services revenue rose 13% YoY to $727 million, with stablecoin revenue surging 61% YoY to $364 million as average USD Coin (USDC) balances held on Coinbase products reached an all-time high of $17.8 billion

Paid Coinbase One subscribers approached one million - more than tripling over three years

Consumer transaction revenue declined 45% YoY to $734 million, pressured by lower cryptocurrency prices and structural fee rate compression as a greater proportion of trades migrated to lower-fee advanced and subscriber tiers; institutional transaction revenue, however, grew 31% YoY to $185 million, supported by the recently acquired Deribit's record quarter in derivatives

Operating expenses rose 22% YoY to $1.5 billion - growing at more than twice the rate of full-year revenue growth of 9% - driven by Deribit integration costs and higher USDC rewards paid to customers Management's Q1 2026 guidance fell short of expectations: subscription and services revenue was guided to a range of $550–$630 million, with the midpoint of $590 million representing a 27% shortfall against the prior Wall Street consensus of $747.5 million Source: Coinbase

Buy Sell % Change Updated Coinbase Global Inc (24 Hours)

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Q1 2026 financial expectations

Bitcoin fell 22% during Q1 2026 while Ether declined 41%, weighing materially on trading activity across the industry. According to Barclays, global cryptocurrency exchange volume fell by nearly 48% from its October 2025 peak to $4.3 trillion in March 2026 - the lowest level since October 2024. Against that backdrop, analysts project a meaningful YoY revenue decline, though the subscription and services segment is expected to display relative resilience.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to face pressure from a growing proportion of lower-fee institutional and Coinbase One subscriber transactions.

Q1 2025 Q1 2026 YoY change Total revenue $2,034 million $1,552 million -23.7% Transaction $1,262 million $949 million -24.8% Subscription and services $698 million $633 million -9.3% Adjusted EBITDA $929.9 million $455.1million -51.1% EBITDA margin 45.7% 30.2% -15.5 pp

Source: LSEG

Five things to watch on the call: the split between retail (high take rate, approximately 1.5%) and institutional (sub-5 basis points ) volume will be a key determinant of the fee compression trajectory that Coinbase faces: Q1 is the first full quarter with stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trading live, making it the first substantive read on Everything Exchange commercial traction beyond cryptocurrency. Management is also expected to update on stablecoin payments momentum - including early traction from Coinbase Business, which launched for US and Singapore businesses in late 2025 - as an indicator of whether the payments stack is gaining real-world adoption ahead of anticipated US stablecoin legislation: Coinbase received conditional approval in early April to operate as a federal trust bank. This is a landmark development that could reduce state-level regulatory fragmentation and open new institutional custody revenue streams. Management's commentary on the timeline to full approval will be closely watched: the New York Attorney General sued Coinbase on 21 April, alleging that its prediction-market products violate state gambling law. While the case targets a specific product rather than the broader platform, it introduces regulatory uncertainty around one of the Everything Exchange's newest offerings: with cryptocurrency markets showing signs of recovery in April following Q1's sharp selloff, investors will be seeking management to quantify any improvement in transaction revenue momentum into Q2. On the cost side, the trajectory of USDC rewards - which scale automatically with USDC balance growth - will be a key item to monitor Analyst ratings show upside potential

Coinbase's share price currently carries a neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10 on TipRanks' quantitative framework - a composite score drawn from ten datasets including news sentiment and hedge fund positioning trends.

Wall Street sentiment has turned more cautious since February's guidance miss, though the majority of analysts remain constructive on the stock's longer-term positioning. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock on TipRanks, 18 carry 'buy' ratings and two carry 'sell' ratings. The average 12-month price target of $256.6 implies approximately 41.2% upside from current levels.

Full-year 2026 earnings per share (EPS) consensus has been revised down by 49% since Q4 results. That aggressive de-rating creates an asymmetric risk/reward profile: with the bar now substantially lower and short interest at 11.5% of the free float, a clean beat on subscription and services revenue or a stable take-rate reading could catalyse a sharp upward re-rating.

TipRanks insights Source: TipRanks, IG Source: TipRanks, IG COIN technical outlook: downtrend dominates

Coinbase's share price has recovered 30% from its February low of $139.36, but remains 59% below the record high set in July 2025.

The medium-term trend remains bearish, with the shares trading below the 200-day moving average (MA). The stock recently encountered firm resistance near $216.05, triggering a sharp pullback and causing the price to lose support at both the 20-day ($187.57) and 50-day ($186.56) MAs - levels that are now converging as overhead resistance.

A positive earnings surprise could propel the share price towards the upper boundary of the descending channel near $250. Conversely, a disappointing result could return the price to March's low near $158. Should that support level fail to hold, the stock may retest the 52-week low at $139.36.

Coinbase daily price chart Source: TradingView, as of 29 April 2026 market close Source: TradingView, as of 29 April 2026 market close

The figures stated in this article are as of 30 April 2026 unless otherwise stated. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation.

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