Txone Networks Introduces Sennin Product Family: From OT Risk Assessment To Operational Protection

MENAFN - GetNews) The operations-first OT security partner strengthens the TXOne Complete lifecycle with dedicated assessment and governance capabilities.







Taipei - April 30th, 2026 - TXOne Networks, the operations-first OT security partner, today announced the Sennin product family, a purpose-built line of assessment and enterprise orchestration tools designed to close the persistent gap between identifying OT security risks and acting on them.

Sennin strengthens TXOne Complete, the company's Discover. Assess. Protect. framework, by adding dedicated assessment and program governance capabilities that connect every phase of the OT security lifecycle within a single vendor relationship.

Across the industry, organizations have invested heavily in asset visibility and vulnerability detection, yet most still struggle to translate these insights into measurable risk reduction. Assessment results continue to accumulate, while remediation is delayed due to operational constraints, cross-functional coordination overhead, and the shortage of OT security expertise. Sennin is designed to address this challenge. Built on TXOne's real-world deployment and operational experience with industry-leading organizations across multiple sectors, and enhanced by AI-assisted analysis, Sennin enables organizations to move faster, more efficiently, and at lower cost from assessment to operationally approved and sustainable protection. Unlike OT security solutions that stop at visibility and detection, Sennin is designed to turn assessment into actionable, enforceable protection outcomes.

SenninRecon is a passive network sensor built for OT asset discovery and vulnerability assessment. First previewed at S4x26 in February 2026, SenninRecon identifies assets across industrial networks without interfering with production systems. It monitors more than 180 industrial protocols and delivers a prioritized risk view using TXOne's VSAR scoring methodology, which incorporates real-world exploitability and operational context alongside standard severity scores. Rather than producing static vulnerability lists, SenninRecon delivers actionable assessment outputs aligned with production realities, helping both security and operations teams establish a shared understanding of which risks should be addressed first.

SenninOne is the enterprise governance platform that transforms assessment results into structured action. It links SenninRecon findings directly to TXOne Edge (network security), Stellar (endpoint protection), and Element (inspection) products through centralized policy governance, site-specific approval workflows, and unified compliance reporting. AI-assisted analysis helps prioritize risks across large-scale asset environments, while automated workflows reduce the coordination burden that often delays remediation in OT environments with limited security resources. Built-in approval processes enforce a clear IT/OT collaboration model: corporate security defines policies, and site operations validates and approves changes before deployment, ensuring protection is both effective and operationally safe.

The Sennin product family represents the next evolution of TXOne's enterprise platform. While TXOne's portfolio has long supported the Discover. Assess. Protect. lifecycle, Sennin further strengthens the Assess phase and introduces the governance layer required to consistently transition from risk identification to protection at scale.

“Identifying risks in industrial environments is not difficult. The real challenge is mitigating those risks without disrupting operations,” said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks.“Sennin is designed to bridge that gap, enabling organizations to turn risk awareness into protection that operations teams can approve and sustain-supporting outcome-driven governance.”

TXOne Sennin is available now through TXOne Networks and its global partner network. Organizations running SageOne will transition to the Sennin platform as part of their standard upgrade path.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks is the operations-first OT security partner. Since its founding, TXOne has focused exclusively on operational technology, helping organizations protect critical infrastructure while keeping production running. Purpose-built for industrial environments, TXOne enables organizations to discover their assets, assess risks in context, and protect operations without compromising productivity or safety.

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