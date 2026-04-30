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Manipal Hospitals Kolkata Steps Up To Help Senior Citizens Cast Votes With Ease
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 29th April 2026: As citizens across Kolkata turned out in strong numbers on Election Day to exercise their democratic right, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata reinforced its commitment to inclusive participation by ensuring that age and health-related challenges did not hinder the process. All five of its units - EM Bypass, Mukundapur, Dhakuria, Salt Lake, and Broadway were fully prepared to support senior citizens, enabling them to cast their votes safely, comfortably, and with dignity.
Recognising that elderly voters often face mobility and health-related challenges, Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata, undertook a dedicated initiative wherein neighbourhood SPOCs (Single Points of Contact) coordinated end-to-end transportation, ensuring seamless travel for senior citizens from their residences to polling booths and back home. To further strengthen on-ground support, MARS ambulances were strategically deployed and stationed outside polling booths, with wheelchairs and stretchers available and supported by trained medical teams comprising doctors and nurses to address any immediate health concerns. Senior citizens who are bedridden were transported to polling booths in MARS ambulances under medical supervision, enabling them to participate in the electoral process with dignity and care.
Sharing her experience, Gopa Chaudhary from Bairagi Old Age Home said,“At 84, stepping out to vote was challenging, but I was determined to exercise my right no matter what. The support extended by Manipal Hospitals made the entire experience seamless, safe, and comforting. From arranging transportation from my residence to ensuring I reached the polling booth and returned home comfortably, every detail was managed with exceptional care and compassion. This thoughtful initiative gave me the confidence and peace of mind to participate in such an important democratic process. I am truly thankful to the hospital group for empowering senior citizens like us to cast our votes with dignity and ease.”
Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Director – East Region, Manipal Hospitals, said,“Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and every citizen deserves the opportunity to participate with dignity and ease. For many senior citizens, reaching polling booths and casting their vote was a challenge, and we felt a strong responsibility to step in and support them. At the units of Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata, our commitment goes beyond clinical care, we strive to support the communities we serve in meaningful, real-life moments. Through this initiative, we ensured that elderly voters felt safe, supported, and empowered to exercise their right. It is our way of standing by them, so that no voice is left unheard on such an important day.”
This initiative reflected Manipal Hospitals continued commitment to extending care beyond clinical settings, prioritising accessibility and community well-being during important civic events.
About Manipal Hospitals
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipals integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000 Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.
Recognising that elderly voters often face mobility and health-related challenges, Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata, undertook a dedicated initiative wherein neighbourhood SPOCs (Single Points of Contact) coordinated end-to-end transportation, ensuring seamless travel for senior citizens from their residences to polling booths and back home. To further strengthen on-ground support, MARS ambulances were strategically deployed and stationed outside polling booths, with wheelchairs and stretchers available and supported by trained medical teams comprising doctors and nurses to address any immediate health concerns. Senior citizens who are bedridden were transported to polling booths in MARS ambulances under medical supervision, enabling them to participate in the electoral process with dignity and care.
Sharing her experience, Gopa Chaudhary from Bairagi Old Age Home said,“At 84, stepping out to vote was challenging, but I was determined to exercise my right no matter what. The support extended by Manipal Hospitals made the entire experience seamless, safe, and comforting. From arranging transportation from my residence to ensuring I reached the polling booth and returned home comfortably, every detail was managed with exceptional care and compassion. This thoughtful initiative gave me the confidence and peace of mind to participate in such an important democratic process. I am truly thankful to the hospital group for empowering senior citizens like us to cast our votes with dignity and ease.”
Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Director – East Region, Manipal Hospitals, said,“Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and every citizen deserves the opportunity to participate with dignity and ease. For many senior citizens, reaching polling booths and casting their vote was a challenge, and we felt a strong responsibility to step in and support them. At the units of Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata, our commitment goes beyond clinical care, we strive to support the communities we serve in meaningful, real-life moments. Through this initiative, we ensured that elderly voters felt safe, supported, and empowered to exercise their right. It is our way of standing by them, so that no voice is left unheard on such an important day.”
This initiative reflected Manipal Hospitals continued commitment to extending care beyond clinical settings, prioritising accessibility and community well-being during important civic events.
About Manipal Hospitals
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipals integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000 Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.
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