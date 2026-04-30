Apple To Add Siri AI Mode To Iphone Camera App In Ios 27

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple Inc. is planning to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the iPhone's camera app by adding a new Siri mode alongside existing photo and video options in its upcoming iOS 27 operating system, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, the company is expected to introduce a Siri mode in the camera app, in addition to traditional shooting modes such as Photo, Video, Portrait, and Panorama.

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When this mode is activated, the Apple Intelligence logo will appear on the capture button, indicating the readiness of AI features for immediate use while using the camera.

The new Siri mode in the camera is based on the Visual Intelligence feature available in some iPhone versions.

Apple will make it more accessible compared to the current mode, which requires pressing and holding the Camera Control button, a method that many users may not know.

In contrast, Apple is working on updating its Visual Intelligence capabilities to offer additional practical functions, such as scanning nutritional labels on products to record nutritional data within the

Health app, as well as adding contact information directly to the Contacts app by scanning business cards or printed information, and creating digital copies of event tickets and cards within the Wallet app after scanning them.

The existing options in the Visual Intelligence feature are set to continue unchanged, recognizing objects such as plants and animals, adding events to the calendar, as well as sending visual information to services such as ChatGPT and Google's image search engine.