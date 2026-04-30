Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Tower In Jakarta, Casualties Unknown
Jakarta, Indonesia: A fire broke out in an apartment building in West Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday morning.
Thick smoke was seen rising from the building at around 715 a.m. local time, prompting residents to evacuate.
Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze and evacuate residents. It was not immediately known whether there were any casualties.
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