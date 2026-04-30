Ex-Day Of Dividends Allocated By The Shareholders' Meeting Of Invalda INVL Held On 30/04/2026
The Company notes that dividends will be paid and the procedure for payment of dividends for the year 2025 will be announced within one month of the General Meeting of Shareholders approving the decision to pay dividends.
Persons who will be shareholders of Invalda INVL at the end of 15 May 2026 will be entitled to receive dividends.
The ex-date is 14 May 2026. From that date the shares of Invalda INVL (ISIN code LT0000102279) acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not entitle to receive dividends for the 2025.
Further information:
Raimondas Rajeckas, CFO of Invalda INVL
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