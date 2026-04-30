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Chairman Of The Board Of Invalda INVL Was Elected
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The general shareholders meeting of Invalda INVL, which took place on 30 April 2026, elected Alvydas Banys, Indrė Mišeikytė and Tomas Bubinas to the Board for the 4 (four) years term of office. At the Board meeting held on the same day, Alvydas Banys was elected as a Chairman of the Board.
Further information:
Further information:
Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
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