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Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend For Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subject to approval by the General Meeting, the cash dividend payment for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is planned to be carried out as follows:
- Dividend: NOK 2.50 per share Date of approval (General Meeting): 27 May 2026 Last day including right to the dividend: 27 May 2026 Ex‐dividend date: 28 May 2026 Record date: 29 May 2026 Expected payment date: on or about 8 June 2026
The dividend is subject to resolution by the ordinary General Meeting. The final decision, including the payment date, will be announced following the General Meeting.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Euronext Oslo Børs Rule Book II, section 4.2.5.2 (1).
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