Annual Report 2025 GEVORKYAN, A.S. Continued Growth And Strong Expansion
You can access the presentation to the Annual Report here: Annual Report 2025 Presentation
The full Annual Report is available on the company's website: Annual Report 2025.
About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at .
Contact information:
Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský,...
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová,...
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