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Annual Report 2025 GEVORKYAN, A.S. Continued Growth And Strong Expansion


2026-04-30 02:31:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEVORKYAN, a.s. publishes its audited Annual Report for 2025. The document summarizes the financial results, key events, and strategic development of the company over the past year.

You can access the presentation to the Annual Report here: Annual Report 2025 Presentation

The full Annual Report is available on the company's website: Annual Report 2025.


About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at .
Contact information:
Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský,...
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová,...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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