(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Press Release

Paris 30 avril, 2026



Share buyback program

Reduction in the Resources Allocated under the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

By agreement dated 30 May 2022, EUROAPI (ISIN: FR0014008VX5) entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract relating to its ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

As of 30 April 2026, in accordance with Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the framework for liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice, EUROAPI reduced the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by:

€1,100,000



Following the withdrawal of these resources, the position as of 30 April 2026 is as follows:



428 493 shares 630 421.51 €

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active pharmaceutical ingredients to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while also developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

With strong R&D capabilities and five manufacturing sites located in Europe, EUROAPI provides its clients with high-quality API solutions in more than 80 countries. Our 3000+ people are committed to building together the future of public health by advancing and securing access to essential active ingredients, at the core of the healthcare value chain. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris: EAPI. Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Relations contact:

Laurence Bollack

Tel.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

...







Investor Relations contact:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

...



Léa Massonneau

Tel: +33 (0)7 60 32 29 50

...





Attachment

EUROAPI_Liquidity Contract_May 2026