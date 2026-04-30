Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vaisala Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Voipio, Ville


2026-04-30 02:31:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaisala Corporation
Managers' Transactions
April 30, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Voipio, Ville
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Voipio, Ville
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20260428103016_91
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-04-27
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 607 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


More information:
Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations
+358 400 728 957, ...

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.


MENAFN30042026004107003653ID1111052097



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search