TRS Leader Kavitha Demands Implementation Of Age Relaxation For Recruitments

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 30 (IANS) Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) leader K. Kavitha on Thursday demanded that the Telangana government implement the 10-year age relaxation announced in 2024 for recruitments through the State Public Service Commission.

She called for cancelling the notification issued by the Public Service Commission to fill 20 posts of Assistant Scientist in the Pollution Control Board with age eligibility criteria of 18-34 years.

Kavitha, who launched the new political party last week, said that if the government fails to cancel the notification issued on April 20 and implement the Government Order (GO) 30 issued in 2024 without any restrictions, they will launch a massive agitation.

The former MP said that Congress came to power with the votes of unemployed people after promising in its election manifesto to fill two lakh jobs within two months but after coming to power it completely forgot about issuing job notifications.

In a social media post on Thursday, she stated on February 8, 2024, the government issued G.O. 30, extending the 10-year age relaxation granted by the previous government by an additional two years, thereby projecting an image of benefiting the unemployed.

It was stipulated that this relaxation would remain in force for two years. Consequently, the upper age limit for employment eligibility was raised from 44 to 46 years. However, despite the passage of two-and-a-half years since then, not a single job notification has been released.

“Yet, no sooner had the age relaxation period stipulated in that G.O. expired than the Telangana Public Service Commission issued a notification to fill 20 Assistant Scientist posts within the Pollution Control Board. The eligibility criteria specified an age range of 18 to 34 years. This is an atrocious act. Your government's conduct resembles the proverbial act of giving with one hand only to take it back with the other,” she said.

She stated that her party would not stand idly by while the lives of the unemployed-who stood at the forefront and fought during the Telangana movement-are thrown into disarray.

“On behalf of the unemployed, we demand that Notification No. 01/OG/PC/2026-issued by the Public Service Commission on April 20-be cancelled, and that G.O. 30 be implemented without any restrictions. We warn that, should this demand not be met, we will launch a massive agitation,” she wrote.