Adah Sharma's Off Day Includes Mindless Scrolling, Healthy Recipes, And 'Thoda Sa Workout'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma has given a peek into what her“typical day off” looks like and revealed that it includes waking up with“big plans”, mindless scrolling, thoda sa workout, and getting distracted by the birds.

Adah is known for her disciplined life; however, an off day for her is a little similar to everyone else's.

She told IANS in a candid chat:“I wake up at 10 am with big plans, of yoga, cleaning my room, and not looking at the phone. By 11 am, I'm negotiating with myself so my day becomes a mix of aspirations, snacks, and thoda sa workout.”

Adah added:“Then I get distracted by the birds and spend 2 hrs conversing with the crows. I've then got my phone out to take all the cute videos of the birds, and my phone storage gets full.”

“Now phone in hand, I do indulge in mindless scrolling. I look at healthy recipes and decide to try them on the next off day, which never happens.”

Adah was last seen in Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film is inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol in lead roles.

She will next be seen in“Governor: The Silent Saviour”, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India's 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country's financial rescue period. However, the makers are yet to corroborate the above claims and confirm if it's indeed based on him. It will be released on June 12.

The film is presented by Sunshine Pictures. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.