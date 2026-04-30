Regarding Approval Of Dividend Allocation Of INVL Baltic Farmland For The Year 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland (hereinafter –““) held on 30 April 2026 approved to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share for the year 2025 (the total amount allocated for dividends is EUR 387 thousand).

The Board of the Company notes that the Dividend Payment Policy of the Company was approved during the Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on 30 April 2026, targeting at least EUR 0.10 per share dividend.

The Company notes that dividends will be paid out and dividend payment procedure for 2025 published within one month from the General Shareholders Meeting that approved the decision to allocate the dividends. Persons, who will be shareholders of INVL Baltic Farmland at the end of 15 May 2026, the tenth business day after the General Shareholders Meeting approving the resolution to allocate part of Company's profit for the payment of dividends, are entitled to receive dividends.

The ex-date is 14 May 2026. From that date the new owner of the shares of INVL Baltic Farmland, ISIN code LT0000128753, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to receive dividends for the year 2025.

Additional information:

Shareholders of INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, approved the proposals submitted by the Board at the general meeting on 30 April. A decision was made to pay EUR 387 thousand in dividends for 2025, to re-elect the same members to the Board for a new four-year term, and to grant the company the right to buy back its own shares.

The company allocated a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share – the same amount that was paid for 2024.

The shareholders' meeting re-elected Alvydas Banys, Indrė Mišeikytė, and Tomas Bubinas to the company's Board for a new four-year term of office.

The meeting also authorised INVL Baltic Farmland to buy back its own shares. The company's reserve of EUR 3.08 million will be used for this purpose. The maximum number of shares that may be acquired cannot exceed 10% of the share capital. It was established that the maximum acquisition price per share may not be higher than the last publicly disclosed consolidated equity value per share, while the minimum price is EUR 3.5. Shares may be bought back for 18 months from the date of the meeting.

INVL Baltic Farmland's consolidated revenue for 2025 totaled EUR 891 thousand, and its net profit was EUR 816 thousand. Compared to 2024, the company's revenue grew by 6.7%, while its net profit decreased by 55.6%. This result, however, exceeded the profit forecast announced at the beginning of last year by 77%.

The subsidiaries of INVL Baltic Farmland, which is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius exchange, own approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is rented out to agricultural companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

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