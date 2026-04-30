WHO: Hospitals, Staff Increasingly Targeted In Middle East Conflict
Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) said attacks on medical facilities and healthcare workers are increasing globally, with a notable rise since the latest conflict in the Middle East.Read Also
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Before the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran at the end of February, the average number of attacks on healthcare facilities and workers globally was about 3.7 attacks per day, but it has now increased to 4.3, according to the WHO.
The WHO pointed out that 50 private hospitals and health centers have been closed since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East, in addition to damage to 16 hospitals.
"When healthcare is needed most, it is being attacked.
These attacks are having a deep impact on functionality,” Director of Emergency Health Interventions at the WHO Altaf Musani told reporters.
Attacks on healthcare facilities have also severely affected the provision of medical services in Gaza, where only one hospital is currently fully operational, the WHO added.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly condemned these attacks and called for those responsible to be held accountable.
He highlighted the situation in Lebanon, where 149 attacks on healthcare facilities were documented.
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